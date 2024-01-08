Abu Dhabi's 6th Culture Summit to take place from March 3-5

Abu Dhabi [UAE], January 8 (ANI/WAM): The Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) has announced the new dates for the sixth edition of Culture Summit Abu Dhabi at Manarat Al Saadiyat in Abu Dhabi from March 3 to 5, 2024.

Held under the theme 'A Matter of Time', this edition will gather an exceptional collection of thought leaders from various fields such as art, heritage, media, music, museums, public policy, and technology. They will investigate how the role that culture - which so often holds together past, present, future - could play in helping us navigate this moment of inflection in the way we relate to the notion of time. The sessions will shift away from 'mechanical time' - characteristic of our contemporary era - to a 'new cultural time', one that is realigned with the rhythm of human awareness and nature.

Each day, the Summit programme will follow a specific sub-theme to unpack how our relation to time is evolving, examine the challenges this evolution represents for the culture and creative sectors, and provide focused, functional solutions. The agenda will feature keynotes, plenary sessions, panel discussions, artist talks, case study workshops, creative conversations, policy sessions, cultural performances, and a visual art exhibition.

The event's key global partners include UNESCO, Economist Impact, Design Museum, Google, Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum and Foundation, and the Recording Academy.

Additional Culture Summit Abu Dhabi partners include Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy, Arab World Institute, Berklee Abu Dhabi, Club de Madrid, Cultural Foundation, IFACCA, Image Nation Abu Dhabi, Louvre Abu Dhabi, NYUAD and World Cities Culture Forum, and Zayed National Museum, among others. (ANI/WAM)

