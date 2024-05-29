Abu Dhabi's Eshraq unveils new investment strategy

Dubai [UAE], May 29 (ANI/WAM): Eshraq Investments today announced the launch of its refreshed corporate strategy. Over five years, with acquisitions expected to be executed as early as 2024, Eshraq will build direct private equity capabilities and exposure, while transitioning legacy portfolio assets.

Under the refreshed strategy, Eshraq intends to control its destiny by focusing on directly held private equity investments, complemented by cash generation from minority equity positions, fixed-income assets, and real estate to balance the portfolio and support consistency in earnings.

The Board of Directors has mandated that Eshraq's management commence the execution of the strategy immediately.

Fahad Al Qassim, Chairman of Eshraq, commented, "We are pleased to unveil Eshraq's long-term strategy for growth and shareholder value creation, through which we intend to become a leading GCC investment company focused on direct Private Equity exposure, with a portfolio that is complemented by investments in income-generating assets.

"On the successful execution of our strategy, we expect our investment proposition will be characterised by a well-diversified portfolio in growing sectors across the GCC, enabled by a strong balance sheet that offers significant headroom to invest in new and existing assets, driven by a highly experienced Board following the recent appointment of new members in 2023, and a management team who are ideally suited to sourcing and executing high-quality investment opportunities."

Mohamed Al Hashimi, Chief Executive Officer of Eshraq, said, "All at Eshraq are excited to be launching our new strategy, through which we are taking control of our destiny. Today is a first step in a long-term strategic shift."

Eshraq will prioritise direct private equity investments as its core business, seeking opportunities with high growth potential to create long-term value, with a focus on efficient sourcing and screening of potential deals to ensure high quality, steady deal flow and the strategic deployment of capital.

Eshraq's geographical focus will remain unchanged, with investments to be focused on the UAE and wider GCC region, a highly attractive market with strong structural growth drivers. (ANI/WAM)

