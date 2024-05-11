Accountability Court grants immunity to Pakistani President Zardari from criminal proceedings

Islamabad [Pakistan], May 11 : An accountability court in Islamabad on Saturday granted immunity from criminal proceedings in two cases of the National Accountability Court to Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari, Pakistan-based Dawn reported.

Since Zardari was elected as Pakistan's President this year, no criminal proceedings can be launched against him and any proceedings already underway have been stayed or halted, Dawn reported, citing court order.

Earlier in April, Asif Ali Zardari filed a petition in the court under Section 248(2) of the Constitution, which states that no criminal proceedings can be initiated or continued against a sitting President or Governor.

The prosecutor "did not contest the petition", agreeing with its content and raising no objections. Zardari filed for immunity under Article 248 of the Constitution to stop the ongoing criminal proceedings against him in the Islamabad Accountability Court related to the Thatta Water Supply Project and Park Lane cases.

The NAB prosecution had alleged that Zardari, during his previous term as Pakistan's President, influenced the relevant authorities to give loans to his front companies, including Park Lane, according to Dawn report.

According to NAB, Zardari got a loan of PKR 1.5 billion released to his front company Parthenon Private Limited with ill intention and the money was later transferred for his personal use through fake bank accounts.

The water supply case is related to alleged illegal award of a contract by the special initiative department for water supply scheme, Thatta, to private contractor Harish and Co.

Pakistan President extended the immunity claim to two other cases related to Toshakhana vehicles and fake bank accounts, according to his lead counsel, Senator Farooq H Naek, Dawn reported.

In a written response presented to the accountability court in the Toshakhana vehicle case in April, NAB prosecutors stated that Zardari enjoys constitutional immunity.

Earlier in April, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Omar Ayub Khan called Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari "illegal," Pakistan-based Geo News reported.

He made the remarks after Zardari emphasised the need for meaningful dialogue and called for political reconciliation to do away with the polarisation and tackle the challenges faced by the crisis-hit country.

Asif Ali Zardari made the remarks in his maiden parliamentary address. While referring to Article 41 of the Constitution, the PTI leader said that the president represents the federation, adding that Zardari has not submitted his resignation as the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-chairman so far.

Omar Ayub Khan said, "Law is being violated in this House." He said that he had tried to raise a point being a leader of the opposition but he was denied the floor. He further said, "As per the law, the floor is given to the opposition leader whenever he asks."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor