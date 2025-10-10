Achieved great victories that are changing face of Middle East: Netanyahu

Tel Aviv, Oct 10 The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) has announced that the ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip has come into effect from Friday noon, following the withdrawal of Israeli troops to the agreed-upon deployment lines under a deal with Hamas aimed at facilitating the release of all the hostages.

Taking to X, the IDF said, "The Ceasefire Agreement came into effect at 12:00. Since 12:00, IDF troops began positioning themselves along the updated deployment lines in preparation for the ceasefire agreement and the return of hostages. IDF troops in the Southern Command are deployed in the area and will continue to remove any immediate threat."

In a video address, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that as the country celebrates "tremendous achievements in the War of Rebirth", the return of all captives, both living and dead, was the "central goal" that his government had adhered to throughout.

"Two years ago, we emerged from the pits of despair – and returned war to our enemies. Thanks to your resilience and cohesion, the citizens of Israel, we have withstood difficult tests. We have achieved great victories – victories that are changing the face of the Middle East. But as the Chief of Staff said: The campaign is not over yet. We still face great challenges, but also great opportunities. Together we will face challenges, together we will realize opportunities, together we will complete our missions, together we will expand the circle of peace around us," said Netanyahu.

Israel and Hamas agreed to pause hostilities in Gaza on Thursday, a deal US President Donald Trump announced on his social media platform, saying it was the first step to "Strong, Durable, and Everlasting Peace".

Both sides agreed to a hostage-prisoner exchange that would free about 20 Israeli hostages believed to be alive and the remains of others who have died.

"Israel and Hamas have both signed off on the first Phase of our Peace Plan. This means that all of the hostages will be released very soon, and Israel will withdraw their troops to an agreed-upon line as the first steps," Trump posted on Truth Social on Wednesday.

The office of Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said earlier that the Israeli government had approved the historic deal. The ceasefire comes into effect after a brutal two-year war that has sparked a global outcry.

Meanwhile, the US is sending about 200 troops to Israel to "oversee" the Gaza ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas, the American media reported on Friday.

The task force will "oversee, observe, make sure there are no violations" of the deal, a senior US official told reporters.

Last week, President Trump presented a 20-point peace plan for Gaza that was to start with the freeing of hostages by Hamas and the release of Palestinian prisoners by Israel.

That was to lead to Israel withdrawing troops from Gaza and Hamas laying down weapons, and President Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner personally getting involved in the negotiations with Trump’s Special Representative, Steve Witkoff.

