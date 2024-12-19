ACRES 2025's Egypt pavilion features over 400 property projects

Sharjah [UAE], December 19 (ANI/WAM): The upcoming edition of Sharjah Real Estate Exhibition - ACRES, set to take place from January 22 to 25, 2025, will feature extensive participation from leading Egyptian real estate development and investment companies.

Organised by the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) in collaboration with the Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department (SRERD), ACRES 2025 will introduce an Egyptian pavilion showcasing over 400 property projects and ventures.

Egyptian companies will present a diverse portfolio of real estate projects at ACRES 2025, encompassing residential, commercial, administrative, and coastal units spread across prime locations in Egypt, including the New Administrative Capital, New Cairo, Sheikh Zayed, October City, Ain Sokhna, North Coast, and Ras El Hekma.

Participating Egyptian real estate developers and investors will vie to attract visitors with exclusive discounts and special deals on their latest property projects.

Real estate finance

The Egyptian pavilion will feature several property management companies and financial institutions offering real estate financing solutions for clients seeking to invest in the sector. It will also present real estate ownership options and opportunities while highlighting available investment prospects.

Nawaf Obaid, CEO of Sharjah Real Estate Exhibition "ACRES", expressed his deepest gratitude and appreciation to Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Sharjah Executive Council (SEC), for his unwavering support of ACRES Real Estate Exhibition and other major economic events that contribute to advancing Sharjah's sustainable development.

He said that the Egyptian pavilion's participation in the 2025 edition, with its extensive array of property projects, reflects the sustained growth witnessed by the exhibition. It also underscores ACRES' pivotal role as a strategic hub for fostering real estate development and promoting investment opportunities across the entire region, not just within the UAE, positioning it as one of the largest and most significant real estate exhibitions.

Major real estate development and investment companies are keen to participate in the exhibition each year to present their latest and most distinguished real estate projects within and beyond the UAE. This enthusiasm is fueled by ACRES' consistent achievements and successes as evidenced by the significant turnout from citizens and residents alike, along with investors, business leaders, and private and public real estate companies from the UAE and abroad.

Obaid noted that Egypt's participation in ACRES 2025 is a significant step towards strengthening cooperation between Emirati and Egyptian real estate companies and fostering direct communication between investors from both countries. This collaboration opens up broad horizons for exchanging expertise and forging strategic partnerships. Furthermore, it offers investors and visitors an invaluable opportunity to gain an in-depth understanding of the diverse investment opportunities offered by the Egyptian real estate market, highlighted by the extensive and varied display of Egypt's latest real estate development and investment projects. (ANI/WAM)

