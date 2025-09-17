‘Act of Terror’ at FBI Pittsburgh Office: Manhunt Launched After Suspect Rams Car Into Gate and Flees

The FBI office in Pittsburgh is actively searching for the driver of a vehicle that crashed into the agency’s city field office on Wednesday at 2:40 am. Authorities have characterized the incident as a deliberate “act of terror” targeting federal law enforcement. According to FBI officials, the suspect has been identified as Donald Henson, a resident of Penn Hills, a township located east of Pittsburgh. Investigators reported that the man allegedly rammed into the office gate, pulled an American flag from his car, and hurled it over the fence before fleeing on foot. Fortunately, no injuries were reported during the episode.

Assistant Special Agent in Charge Christopher Giordano informed reporters at a press briefing that the bureau is seeking public assistance to locate Henson. He explained that the FBI had released the suspect’s name and photograph in hopes that residents would come forward with useful leads. Giordano emphasized that investigators considered the incident an intentional strike against the bureau and reiterated that it was being treated as a case of domestic terrorism. He added that the priority now was to find the suspect quickly and ensure the safety of the community.

The public is asked to please call 911, call the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI, or make a report online at https://t.co/AoP0WgKFiX. pic.twitter.com/OnO7gyhlel — FBI Pittsburgh (@FBIPittsburgh) September 17, 2025

In a separate statement posted on X, FBI Pittsburgh reinforced that the crash was regarded as a targeted attack on its facility. Local news affiliate WPXI broadcast images from the scene showing a white Toyota Corolla that appeared to have plowed into the office’s perimeter fence. Additional footage captured law enforcement officers carefully removing a black bag from the vehicle’s trunk using specialized equipment. These developments have raised concerns about whether the car may have contained dangerous materials, prompting additional security measures at the location.

Officials further explained that investigators discovered markings on the side of the vehicle, which were being examined for potential significance. A bomb squad was called in to ensure the car and its contents posed no further threat. Photographs from the site depicted the vehicle with its doors and trunk left open, while the damaged metal fence leaned heavily from the force of the crash. Giordano also appealed to Henson’s relatives or acquaintances, urging them to share any information that could help bring the suspect into custody without incident.

Authorities confirmed that Henson is not believed to be carrying any weapons at this time. However, investigators have learned that he has a history of mental health issues, which could be relevant to the case. Giordano emphasized that while the attack was deliberate, it is crucial to approach the situation with caution to ensure a safe resolution. Law enforcement agencies across the region have joined in the search, and the FBI reiterated that protecting both its personnel and the public remains its highest priority.