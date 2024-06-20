"Actively collaborating with India": Sri Lankan president on several development initiatives

Colombo [Sri Lanka], June 20 : Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe said that they are actively collaborating with India in several sectors with a focus on solar and wind power and acquiring green hydrogen, reported Daily Mirror.

He said Sri Lanka is also exploring the establishment of a development bank, that will facilitate the required funding to help improve the competitive capabilities of industries.

Wickremesinghe, while addressing the inauguration of International Industry Expo 2024 on Wednesday said that plans are underway to introduce a new entity called Enterprise Sri Lanka, to support the small and medium-scale entrepreneurs.

Sri Lankan president emphasised that he has already discussed these initiatives with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Concurrently, we are actively collaborating with India on these endeavours. I have already discussed this with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and anticipate further discussions with the Indian Foreign Minister tomorrow," he said.

"The cooperation with India will focus on solar and wind power as well as acquiring green hydrogen. Sri Lanka aims to leverage these advantages, potentially even in the North Sea," the Sri Lankan president said.

He added that the Adani company had initiated its presence in Sri Lanka.

"As the first step, Adani Company has initiated its presence in Sri Lanka. Embracing this new direction is imperative," he said.

Moreover, EAM Jaishankar is set to embark on an official visit to Sri Lanka on June 20, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Wednesday.

During his visit, the External Affairs Minister will hold meetings with the leadership of Sri Lanka on wide-ranging issues of the partnership between the two countries.

"This will be EAM's first bilateral visit after the formation of a new Government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi," the MEA said in an official release.

Jaishankar's visit marks India's continued commitment to Sri Lanka, being its closest maritime neighbour.

"Reaffirming India's Neighbourhood First Policy, the visit underlines India's continued commitment to Sri Lanka as its closest maritime neighbour and time-tested friend. The visit will add momentum to connectivity projects and other mutually beneficial cooperation across sectors," the External Affairs Ministry said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor