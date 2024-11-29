Activist condemns controversial presidential ordinance in PoJK

New York [USA], November 29 : A noted Pakistani nationalist activist, Toqeer Gilani, has strongly condemned the Pakistan government's controversial presidential ordinance that bans all political rallies, gatherings, and protests in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (POJK) during a protest in New York, USA.

The ordinance, which has sparked widespread criticism, has led to growing tensions and protests in the region, with many political figures and citizens describing it as an infringement on basic democratic rights.

According to Toqeer Gilani, the Pakistani police have reportedly used tear gas and attempted lathi charges against individuals protesting against the new law. The situation has escalated, as people have been raising their voices against the government's increasing control over political expression in the region. Gilani, along with other political figures, has condemned the law as oppressive and undemocratic.

Gilani expressed grief that Barrister Sultan, President of PoJK, has called the ordinance a "black law," claiming that it was implemented without proper consultation or discussions with stakeholders, including himself. Raja Farukh Haider, a former Prime Minister of PoJK, and Shah Gulam Qadir, a key political leader, have also labelled the ordinance as a "black law."

Gilani stated, "All these prominent figures were involved in government activities but still they claim that they have no hand in implementing this law when they address the public."

Gilani also highlighted, "I had been falsely accused of blasphemy by intelligence agencies during his fight against the government and faced harassment for more than a year and a half."

Recently, The Awami Action Committee has also voiced strong opposition to the law and has called for an indefinite general strike, starting from December 5.

Gilani and other political leaders have called for the immediate withdrawal of the controversial ordinance. They have vowed to continue standing in solidarity with the people of POJK and fight for the restoration of political freedoms and basic human rights in the region.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor