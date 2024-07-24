Activist exposes Pakistan's agenda to divert attention from PoJK crisis

Glasgow [Scotland], July 24 : An activist from Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), has released a video statement accusing Pakistan of hypocrisy and undermining the situation in PoJK.

The activist, Amjad Ayub Mirza has claimed that Pakistan is orchestrating terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir and utilising organisations like the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) to tarnish India's global image.

In his statement, Mirza criticised a meeting of the APHC held in Lahore on July 18-19. He said the conference was a tactic to legitimise attacks in Jammu that are allegedly carried out by Pakistan-based proxy terrorists.

Mirza said, "The recent All Parties Hurriyat Conference meeting held in Lahore on July 18 and 19 was essentially a way to legitimise the attacks occurring in Jammu. These attacks are attributed to the infiltration of Pakistan-based proxy terrorists."

Mirza argued that the APHC's call for international scrutiny of alleged atrocities in Jammu & Kashmir is an attempt to divert global attention from the dire conditions in PoJK.

Mirza highlighted ongoing civil disobedience in PoJK and Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan (PoGB), where thousands are protesting against unjust taxes on electricity bills.

The activist further mentioned that PoJK is deprived of basic amenities and is struggling to stay afloat.

According to Mirza, "Pakistan has imposed illegal and unjust taxes on the people of PoJK. There is a shortage of electricity and flour, and a crisis in wheat supply due to revoked subsidies. The growing population and inadequate revision of wheat and flour allocation have exacerbated the situation. Thus, there is a crisis of democracy, economic rights, and resource ownership in PoJK."

Despite using hydropower for electricity production, residents are burdened with fuel adjustment charges.

He further noted severe shortages of basic necessities, including electricity, flour, and wheat, exacerbated by revoked subsidies and misallocation of resources.

Mirza also criticised the Hurriyat Conference, asserting that it was established by the ISI in 1993 following the genocide of Hindu Kashmiri Pandits.

According to him, the conference has since been promoting Pakistan's agenda in Jammu and Kashmir and fostering communal politics.

