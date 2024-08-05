Activist Manzoor Baloch condemns crackdown against protesters in Balochistan's Gwadar

Quetta (Balochistan) [Pakistan], August 5 : Baloch activist Manzoor Baloch has criticised Pakistani security forces for mistreating peaceful Baloch sit-in protesters who were demonstrating against atrocities by Pakistani state and its security forces.

On the sidelines of the Baloch Yakjhehti Committee's ongoing protest against enforced disappearances, he spoke about the detention of peaceful protesters and harshly criticised the Pakistani government.

Manzoor Baloch said, "If Baloch Raaji Muchi has announced a peaceful protest, then why are you stopping us? What is your problem? If you are stopping us, it means you fear us. Raiding (Journalist) Usman Khaweja's house shows the current state of press freedom in Pakistan, as the mainstream media continues to remain silent about the brutality of Pakistan in Balochistan. The way Pakistani forces stopped injured people from reaching hospitals in Gwadar shows how much they hate us."

He also mentioned that whenever a protest or event takes place in Pakistan, by political parties like the Pakistan People's Party (PPP), everything is arrangedfood, security, people, and tentsall funded by the people. He noted that Balochistan is crucial to Pakistan; they know that without our resources, especially Gwadar Port, their position would be compromised.

He said that Baloch issues have become global concern due to the Gwadar Port. He said that the world knows that Gwadar Port is of great strategic importance.

He added, "The one who controls Gwadar will be a future superpower. The US understands this, which is why it does not want China to gain access, leaving us caught in this geopolitical struggle."

The activist noted that Baloch have been at war since 1948, and those who criticize them for being against development, should reconsider.

He said youth of the region possess knowledge and wisdom, and once they are given the right platform, they will excel. He urged Baloch youth, particularly in Quetta, to be educated about their rights and potential.

Balochistan has long been marred by ongoing tensions and conflicts between Baloch activists and Pakistani security forces. The region has witnessed numerous human rights abuses, including extrajudicial killings, enforced disappearances, and torture.

