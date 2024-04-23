Activist says, exploitation of religious minorities continues in Pakistan

Akbarabad [Pakistan], April 23 : Pakistan again witnessed the incidents of exploitation of religious minorities in Akbarabad. Recently, a mob of Muslims broke into a Christian household and tore several pages of the Holy Bible, Faraz Pervaiz a human rights activist stated.

Pervaiz a blasphemy victim himself, claimed that the angry mob not only tore the bible but also threw all the books in the streets along with the furniture and belongings of the victim's family. The Christian community in these areas has initiated a protest stating that they will continue it until the culprits are not punished.

A local leader from the Christian community stated, "The goons of local leaders entered one our houses forcefully and disrespected several of our holy scriptures. They not only did that but also threw our household furniture out of our houses. We will stand against this and make sure that the victims get justice".

Further, the leader also stated that "the entire case would have been different if the scriptures had belonged to the Muslim community and they had no understanding or sympathy for our religion. They are the ones who have been defaming the law and order in the country and we will surely protest to get our rights".

Prior to this, a similar incident was witnessed during the Jaranwala's blasphemy incidents, around 21 Churches and about 100 houses were burnt, and the series of attacks on Christians started.

In a previous report by the Dawn Imran Bhatti, the pastor of the Jaranwala tehsil said that the Salvation Army Church, United Presbyterian Church, Allied Foundation Church and Shehroonwala Church located in Isa Nagri region were ransacked. Bhatti further said that the house of a Christian cleaner, who was accused of blasphemy, has also been demolished.

President Bishop of the Church of Pakistan Azad Marshall said Christians were being tortured and harassed.

Marshall, said on X, "Words fail me as I write this. We, Bishops, Priests and lay people are deeply pained and distressed at the Jaranwala incident in the Faisalabad District in Pakistan. A church building is being burnt as I type this message. Bibles have been desecrated and Christians have been tortured and harassed having been falsely accused of violating the Holy Quran."

"We cry out for justice and action from law enforcement and those who dispense justice and the safety of all citizens to intervene immediately and assure us that our lives are valuable in our own homeland that has just celebrated independence and freedom," Azad Marshall added.

Earlier in July, Human Rights Focus Pakistan President Naveed Walter said that the population of minorities in Pakistan has come down to 3 per cent from 23 per cent since its independence in 1947.

While mentioning the reasons he stated, "One of the main reasons was when Pakistan was declared an Islamic country. In 1973, when the constitution was established, in Article 2 it was stated that Islam shall be a state religion. In Article 41 (2) it was declared that the President shall always be a Muslim. Article 91 restated that the Prime Minister shall be a Muslim always."

There were multiple amendments in the constitution in the 1980s when the dictator Muhammad Zia-ul-Haq made the amendments in the constitution as per the Sharia law", said Naveed Walter.

Further, human rights activists stated, that the blasphemy law was introduced in the country to target religious minorities. A large number of people have been killed and many languished in jail across Pakistan since its introduction.

