Activist urges Sindhi community to unite for freedom and rights

Darmstadt [Germany], September 18 : Shafi Burfat, the Chairman of Jeay Sindh Muttahida Mahaz (JSMM) commonly known as the Sindhudesh National Movement (SNM) has called upon the members of the Sindhi community to unite for getting their social rights and freedom. He said that everyone should be part of the national movement and historical struggle for Sindh, regardless of which linguistic, ethnic, or religious community they belong to.

Burfat in the statement released on Tuesday urged, "The people of the motherland Sindh, the time has come for us to claim our homeland Sindh's freedom, sovereignty, dignity, and independent national future. Let us stand shoulder to shoulder in the resolute national struggle for our basic national rights and the independence of Sindhudesh. The freedom of our homeland is embedded in our strength, unity, determination, and unwavering belief in our cause's righteousness. Everyone should be part of the national movement and historical struggle for Sindh, regardless of which linguistic, ethnic, or religious community we belong to."

He further stated that the people of Sindh must remove their linguistic differences of speaking Urdu, Punjabi, Pashto, Balochi, Bengali, Kutchi, Lasi, Memoni, or Dhatki claiming that they are all the sons and daughters of Sindh, its sacred soil, the water of the Sindhu River, the history, the national Sufi spirit of tolerance, and the great human civilization of Mohenjo-Daro.

"We must rise above linguistic, racial, and religious divides and immerse ourselves in Sindh" he added.

The statement also said, "We must accept Sindh as our homeland, recognise ourselves as citizens of Sindh, and embrace it as our nation. We are Sindhi because the holy stream and historic land of Sindh have made us Sindhi. We are a modern political nation, not a linguistic, racial, or tribal group."

According to Burfat, the Sindhi nation must unite and struggle for an independent and sovereign Sindhudesh for the sake of a free future for the generations to come. They must move towards a fearless and unshakable future, where freedom reigns, and in independent Sindhudesh, we all stand as equal citizens, he said.

Burfat's statement claimed if people unite irrespective of colour, race, language, religion, sect, or gender, every citizen will have equal and guaranteed access to housing, education, healthcare, employment, and justice. There will be no landlords or feudal lords, and no racial or linguistic divisions. The state will be secular, where every religion is free to practice within its places of worship, and there will be no interference of religion in politics. In this 'Sindhudesh', there will be no space for religion in political matters.

He urged everyone to rise above linguistic, racial, and sectarian thoughts, to acknowledge each other as citizens, sons, and daughters of Sindh and to play a political role for its freedom. "Sindh is our mother, and we are all its sons and daughters," he said.

