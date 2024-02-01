Activists from PoK, Gilgit-Baltistan stand in solidarity with Baloch protestors

Islamabad [Pakistan], February 1 : The political activists from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and Gilgit Baltistan (GB) have shown their solidarity with the Baloch, who have been protesting against state atrocities for the past many days.

Baba Jaan, a political activist belonging to Gilgit Baltistan, and Tahira Toqeer, a political activist from PoK, recently participated in a protest organised by the Baloch community against enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings of the Baloch.

Baba Jaan, himself has been a first-hand victim of harassment of the Pakistan Army, as he was forcefully imprisoned under the Anti-Terrorism Act. This act has been wrongfully used by the Pakistani regime to suppress the voices of political and social activists.

Speaking about corruption among political leaders in Pakistan, Baba Jaan said, "It is noticeable that Pakistan has entered a huge disaster and yet the luxurious lifestyle of big political leaders is not coming to an end. Even during the county's deteriorating financial condition, they intend to purchase luxurious cars, make bungalows for themselves, and exploit our natural resources for themselves but even then they are not satisfied.

"Meanwhile, the world media remains silent. And when Baloch women start protesting during harsh winters, the regime tries to suppress them and use force against them. They resort to baton charges and the use of water cannons against them, ultimately putting them behind bars. But there will always be a need to protest against this suppressive regime. So that we can live in the country with dignity and regular incidents of fake encounters and enforced disappearance need to stop" Baba Jaan said.

Calling upon the regime for their wrongdoings Jaan also mentioned that "We want to tell the regime that they should once again look at their policies. But, nothing can be expected from a political leader who bows down in front of Army officials like Asim Munir to become powerful. The regime has repeatedly tried to suppress us and silence our cries for justice. But instead, the voices of our people have become even stronger. Nowadays even youngsters are joining the protests against suppression, and for which I congratulate the Baloch women like Mehrang Baloch and other Baloch leaders for their achievement of uniting the Baloch community".

Regarding the construction of massive infrastructure projects against the will of the people of Balochistan, Baba Jaan said "The regime wants to sell our lands from Sindh, Balochistan, and Punjab, to international corporations who exploit our natural resources for their own country's benefit. However, we will continue our fight against the regime with unity and we will raise our voices against them openly. As the suppressed people of Gilgit Baltistan we stand in solidarity with Balochis, Pakhtuns, Sindhis, and the poor farmers of Punjab. And we will ensure that you find us standing with you whenever you raise your voices".

Similarly, protests have been continuing all over Pakistan against the oppressive regime.

Another activist from Pakistan Occupied Kashmir, Tahira Toqeer had also participated in the same protest of the Baloch community.

"For the last 75 years, the people of PoK have also been under the suppression of the Pakistani regime. Time and time again we have told the regime to stop their suppression of the people of PoK. But I want to support these daughters of Balochistan who have given us the strength and honour to stand with them in their protest against the oppressive regime of Pakistan. There are several victims of Pakistani oppression in this protest. Several mothers and wives have lost their husbands and children, and there are children here who do not know whether they are orphaned yet or not. As they don't know whether their parents will return from the Pakistani torture prisons alive".

While narrating similar conditions of PoK and Balochistan, Toqeer mentioned that "the area from which I belong is quite similar to yours. As there are a lot of orphans and a lot of widows just like in Balochistan. As there has been a series of abductions even in PoK. Just like in Balochistan, in PoK also there is a suppression of free speech. The regime just suppresses us, ambushes our homes, abuses us verbally, and tortures women if they talk about their rights. Just to stop us from demanding our rights".

The PoK activist also expressed her support for the Baloch women who were protesting for their rights. She said that the people of Balochistan who are sitting here protesting against an oppressive regime must understand that the people from all areas of PoK are standing with them. As we also want the end of our struggles just like the Baloch community.

While mentioning the atrocities faced by the people of POK Toqeer said that " I have seen several incidents of open fire, and we have picked up the dead bodies of our children. All the places in POK that are centres of lush green beauty are under the control of the Pakistani army".

Toqeer expresses the anger of being suppressed whenever a voice is raised for freedom and rights. She said that "There has been a practice in Pakistan, that whoever someone talks about their rights, is denoted as an agent of the enemy. But they don't understand that we are not agents of the enemy, but we are just talking about the rights that the regime has snatched from us. And if talking about our rights is an act of betrayal. Then we will keep fighting for our rights and they are free to arrest us".

