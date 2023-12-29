Actress Sumbul Touqeer to ring in New Year with her family

Mumbai, Dec 29 ‘Imliee’ fame actress Sumbul Touqeer has reflected upon her journey this year, and shared her New Year plans, saying she will celebrate in the company of her loved ones.

Sumbul will be celebrating her New Year in Mumbai. However, this time it will be a hectic start in the New year as she is doing a daily soap, 'Kavya - Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon'.

Her on-screen chemistry with co-actor Mishkat Verma has become a highlight of the show, leaving her fans eagerly anticipating each episode.

Reflecting on the entertainment industry, Sumbul expressed her joy at the positive phase it is going through.

"The entertainment industry is evolving at a fast pace with a wide variety of content. Audiences are watching daily soaps, OTT and are even back to watching films in theatres," she said.

Amid her busy schedule, Sumbul found time to share her journey through the vlog 'Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon'. The platform became a source of immense learning for her in 2023, offering insights into her life and connecting her with a broader audience.

The 'Bigg Boss 16' fame said: "The year 2003 was good to me. My father got married. I have a lovely sister too. My Vlogs gave me the opportunity to connect to my audiences. I got the title role in 'Kavya' where I am getting to play an IAS officer."

On asked about New Year resolutions, Sumbul said: "I don't make any resolutions. I live life one day at a time. As far as celebrating New Year goes, it will be with my family. Life is surely about loving your family. I am thankful to my fans and hope all will have a rocking 2024 full of happiness and joy."

