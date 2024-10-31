Acute food insecurity is set to increase across 22 countries: UN

Rome, Oct 31 Acute food insecurity is set to increase in both magnitude and severity across 22 countries and territories, a new United Nations report said on Thursday.

The report warns that the spread of conflict, particularly in the Middle East -- coupled with climate and economic stressors -- is pushing millions of people to the brink.

The report spotlights the regional fallout from the crisis in Gaza which has seen Lebanon engulfed in conflict and warns that the La Niña weather pattern could impact climates through March 2025, threatening fragile food systems in already vulnerable regions.

The report draws attention to famine in the Zamzam camp in North Darfur and famine risk in other areas of Sudan, the enduring risk of famine in Palestine (Gaza Strip) and the catastrophic levels of acute food insecurity in Haiti, Mali and South Sudan.

It warns that without immediate humanitarian action and concerted efforts to overcome severe access constraints and resolve ongoing conflicts, further starvation and death are likely.

The report -- ‘Hunger Hotspots -- FAO-WFP early warnings on acute food insecurity’ -- by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) and the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) calls for urgent humanitarian action to save lives and livelihoods and prevent starvation and death in hotspots where acute hunger is at high risk of worsening between November 2024 and May 2025.

In total, 22 countries and territories are classified as “hunger hotspots”, where high levels of acute food insecurity are expected to further deteriorate due to the combination of conflict, economic instability, and climate shocks during the outlook period.

Without immediate intervention, including increased funding for food and livelihood assistance, hundreds of thousands more people are expected to face starvation in the coming months.

“The situation in the five hunger hotspots of highest concern is catastrophic. People are experiencing an extreme lack of food and face unprecedented enduring starvation fuelled by escalating conflicts, climate crises and economic shocks. If we are to save lives and prevent acute hunger and malnutrition, we urgently need a humanitarian ceasefire, and to restore access to and availability of highly nutritious food, including reactivating local food production.

“But this alone is not enough; we need longer-term stability and food security. Peace is a pre-requisite for food security. Without peace and stability, farmers cannot grow food, harvest or sustain their livelihoods. Access to nutritious food is not just a basic need -- it is a fundamental human right,” said QU Dongyu, FAO Director-General.

“Worldwide, conflicts are escalating, economic instability is rising, and climate disasters are becoming the new norm. With more effective political and financial support, humanitarians can and will continue to implement proven and scalable solutions to address hunger and reduce needs over the long term,” said Cindy McCain, WFP Executive Director.

“It’s time for world leaders to step up and work with us to reach the millions of people at risk of starvation -- delivering diplomatic solutions to conflicts, using their influence to enable humanitarians to work safely, and mobilising the resources and partnerships needed to halt global hunger in its tracks,” Director McCain added.

The effects of the La Niña weather pattern, anticipated to impact global climates from November 2024 through March 2025, are expected to further exacerbate some of the food crises.

While some areas may benefit from improved agricultural conditions, La Niña is likely to cause devastating floods in countries such as Nigeria and South Sudan, while potentially contributing to dry conditions in Somalia, Kenya, and Ethiopia.

These extreme weather events threaten already fragile food systems, putting millions at risk of hunger.

The report stresses that early, targeted action is essential to prevent the further deterioration of the crisis and avert mass hunger-related mortality.

FAO and WFP are urging world leaders to prioritise conflict resolution, economic support, and climate adaptation measures to protect the most vulnerable populations from the brink of famine.

