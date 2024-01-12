Adah Sharma has unique resolution for 2024

Mumbai, Jan 12 Actress Adah Sharma has a shocking answer when asked what her resolution is for 2024.

Adah says: "2023 gave me sooooo much more than I ever thought I deserved to ask for. So in 2024 I thought instead of asking what the new year can give me I should give back to the new year."

"I'm working closely with various animal organisations for stray animals , abused elephants. People give me so much love so I must give back. "

Adah is now gearing up for Sunflower season 2, where her role is touted to be ‘creepy and unique’.

She will also be seen in Bastar made by the same makers of the Kerala Story.

