Adah Sharma says her role in ‘Sunflower 2’ is ‘unique and creepy’

Mumbai, Jan 7 Actress Adah Sharma will be seen in the second season of ‘Sunflower’ starring Sunil Grover and described her role as “unique and creepy.”

Adah said: "I did drama in ‘Kerala Story’, action in ‘Commando’ .So I thought it would be nice to do comedy and this is a role to die for! I can't reveal too much but she's very unique and creepy.”

The upcoming season will revolve around Adah’s character.

Without revealing much, she said: “This season revolves around her and she moves into Sunflower society and turns everyone's lives upside down."

Adah will also be seen in an international film and ‘Bastar’ which is based on naxalites made by the same team of ‘The Kerala Story’.

‘Sunflower’ released in 2021. The black comedy series was directed by Vikas Bahl ans featured Starring actor-comedian Sunil Grover in the lead role as Sonu, Ranvir Shorey, Girish Kulkarni, Mukul Chadda, Shonali Nagrani, Sonal Jha and Ashish Vidyarthi.

The show, which consisted of eight episodes, revolves around a murder mystery based in a middle-class housing society in Mumbai called Sunflower.

