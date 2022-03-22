Adani Power, IHI & Kowa collaborate for environmentally sustainable power generation

Ahmedabad, March 22 Adani Power Limited (APL), IHI Corporation, and Kowa Company Ltd. (Kowa) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to study the feasibility on a modification to achieve 20 per cent liquid ammonia co-firing ratio and thereafter extend this to a ratio up to 100 per cent mono-firing at the Adani Power Mundra Coal Fired Power Plant.

APL aims to lead India's initiatives in achieving greenhouse gas reduction targets by evaluating the possibility of potential implementation of ammonia as a fuel in thermal power generation that will utilise green hydrogen-derived ammonia in the existing thermal power plant.

Kowa supported APL by conducting a global survey of hydrogen and ammonia-related technologies being utilised for power generation. IHI Corporation has already successfully demonstrated its ammonia co-firing technology at a large-scale commercial coal-fired power plant in Japan and responded to many inquiries related to ammonia co-firing globally.

To achieve de-carbonisation of APL's coal-fired assets, the parties, by considering the possibility of ammonia co-firing through the studies, aim to de-carbonise APL's coal fired assets with the objective to potentially implement the technology in other coal-fired units within India.

These studies contribute to carbon neutrality in India in line with the "India-Japan Clean Energy Partnership (CEP)" announced by the Indian and Japanese governments on March 19, 2022.

This will aim to promote energy cooperation between Japan and India through diverse and realistic energy transitions utilising all energy sources and technologies to ensure energy security, carbon neutrality and economic growth.

In addition, the parties intend to conduct research and development, demonstration and commercial implementation in parallel with that in Japan to achieve early global implementation of fuel ammonia supply chain.

