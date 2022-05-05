Adani Transmission reports cash profit of Rs 763 crore in Q4, up 19.4% YoY

Ahmedabad, May 5 Adani Transmission Limited (ATL), the largest private transmission company in India and part of the globally diversified Adani portfolio, on Thursday announced its financial and operational performance for the financial year and quarter ended March 31.

The financial highlights of Q4FY22 on a year-on-year basis show that the company's consolidated revenue increased by 13.5 per cent at Rs 2,582 crore, consolidated EBITDA grew 17.5 per cent at Rs 1,382 crore, while consolidated cash profit was up 19.4 per cent at Rs 763 crore.

The operational highlights for FY22 show that ATL operationalised 1,104 ckm; total transmission network at 18,795 ckm, while GTL, BKTL, and FBTL projects consisting of 1,670 ckm were fully commissioned.

On the distribution side, the company added MPSEZ Utilities Limited (MUL), facilitating the distribution of electricity in Mundra SEZ area (8,481 hectares) as a distribution licensee.

Its consolidated PAT (profit after tax) at Rs 1,236 crore in FY22 ended 4.2 per cent lower due to deferred tax recognition in distribution business in FY21, whereas its Q4 PAT of Rs 237 crore was lower by 7.6 per cent on account of net forex movement of Rs 82 crore in distribution business.

Its consolidated revenue witnessed double-digit growth of 15.2 per cent in FY22 and 13.5 per cent in Q4. Its Consolidated EBITDA of Rs 5,493 crore in FY22 grew 8.4 per cent YoY, and Rs 1,382 crore in Q4FY22 was up 17.5 per cent yoy on account of higher revenue in both transmission and distribution segments.

Strong revenue and EBITDA performance translated into higher PBT at Rs 1,700 crore in FY22, up 5 per cent. Its Consolidated cash profit at Rs 3,039 crore, up 3.8 per cent in FY22. Its Q4 cash profit of Rs 763 crore was higher by 19.4 per cent yoy.

Anil Sardana, MD & CEO, Adani Transmission Ltd, said, "Adani Transmission is constantly evolving and becoming a significant player in the T&D sector. ATL's robust growth pipeline and recently operationalised projects will further strengthen its pan-India presence and consolidate its position as the largest private sector transmission & distribution company in India.

"ATL is consistently benchmarking to be the best-in-class and is pursuing disciplined growth with strategic and operational de-risking, capital conservation, ensuring high credit quality and business excellence with high governance standards. The journey towards a robust ESG framework and practicing a culture of safety is integral to its pursuit of enhanced long-term value creation for all stakeholders."

