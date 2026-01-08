Adapt to rapidly evolving character of modern conflict: COAS Gen Dwivedi in Sri Lanka

Colombo, Jan 8 India's Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Upendra Dwivedi on Thursday visited the Army War College (AWC) in Sri Lanka and interacted with Major General D K R N Silva, Commandant, AWC. He also witnessed the foundation laying ceremony of the India-Sri Lanka Friendship Sports Complex and the handing over of a military ambulance to AWC.

General Dwivedi encouraged student officers to pursue professional excellence, develop agility and adaptability towards the rapidly-evolving character of modern conflict.

In a statement shared on X, Indian Army's Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADGPI), stated, "General Upendra Dwivedi, COAS, today visited the Army War College (AWC), Sri Lanka and interacted with Major General DKRN Silva, Commandant, AWC. During the visit, the COAS witnessed the foundation laying of the India-Sri Lanka Friendship Sports Complex and the handing over of military ambulance to AWC."

"In his interaction with the student officers, the COAS exhorted them to relentlessly pursue professional excellence, develop agility and adaptability towards the rapidly evolving character of modern conflict. He underscored the importance of innovative thinking and preparedness to operate across the full spectrum of warfare," it added.

Earlier in the day, General Dwivedi held talks with Lankan defence officials, focusing on cooperation in Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) and enhancing collaboration between the two nations in areas of shared interest. The Indian Army Chief met Sri Lanka's Deputy Defence Minister Aruna Jayasekara and Defence Secretary Sampath Thuyacontha.

According to the Indian Army, the discussions centered on strengthening bilateral defence cooperation, enhancing military-to-military engagement, including cooperation in HADR. Both sides also reinforced their collaboration in areas of mutual interest, underscoring the shared commitment of India and Sri Lanka towards regional security, stability and enduring defence partnership.

General Dwivedi also reviewed the Guard of Honour at the Sri Lankan Army Headquarters in Colombo and interacted with Lieutenant General B K G M Lasantha Rodrigo, Commander of the Lankan Army.

"The deliberations centered on further strengthening bilateral defence cooperation, deepening military-to-military ties and reaffirming the shared commitment of both nations to regional peace and security. On the occasion, military vehicles, ambulances and training simulators were also handed over, further reinforcing defence cooperation and the enduring bonds of friendship between the two nations," the ADGPI posted on X.

On Wednesday, the Indian Army chief met Sri Lanka's Defence Services Command and Staff College (DSCSC) Commandant Major General K.W. Jayaweera. He also witnessed the inauguration of the 'Indo-Lanka Wisdom Corner' at the DSCSC library.

While addressing the faculty and student officers at the DSCSC, General Dwivedi highlighted the important role of the Armed Forces in nation building and stressed the need for integrating niche and emerging technologies into military operations.

