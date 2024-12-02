ADB approves $22.58 million financing to Kyrgyzstan

Manila, Dec 2 The Asian Development Bank (ADB) on Monday said it has approved a financing of $22.58 million to help boost project readiness and make project implementation more efficient and sustainable in Kyrgyzstan.

The ADB said the financing includes a concessional loan of $13.36 million and a grant of $9.22 million from the Asian Development Fund. It will fund project preparatory support for designing and implementing ADB-financed projects in public transport, energy, urban development, and health, among others, Xinhua news agency reported.

The ADB said the first activity under the financing will support the preparation of a project to expand the electric bus fleet and dedicated busways in Bishkek.

The financing will help prepare projects contributing to climate change mitigation and adaptation, notably through improved building energy efficiency, public transport, renewable energy generation, and water supply, said the ADB.

