ADB approves US$125 million loan, grant to boost irrigation in Nepal

Manila, Oct 7 The Asian Development Bank (ADB) on Monday said it has approved a financing package of US$125 million to provide long-term sustainable solutions to increase year-round access to irrigation water in rural communities in Nepal's Madhesh province.

The financing package comprises a US$110 million concessional loan and a US$15 million grant from the Asian Development Fund, which provides grants to ADB's poorest and most vulnerable developing members, reports Xinhua news agency.

The ADB said the Mechanical Irrigation Innovation Project will build a network of deep tube wells equipped with pump houses, prepaid smart card systems, and a dedicated electricity distribution network.

The project will construct approximately 900 km of underground pressure pipe distribution networks to bring irrigation water from pump houses to farms.

The project is expected to help farmers improve their capacity to shift to climate-resilient agricultural practices. This includes introducing high-value and high-yielding crops to diversify crop production, adopting more efficient irrigation practices such as micro-irrigation, and strengthening farmers' value chain and marketing linkages.

