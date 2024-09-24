ADB launches 5-year strategy to bolster Fiji's climate resilience

Manila, Sept 24 The Asian Development Bank (ADB) said on Tuesday that it launched a new country partnership strategy with Fiji for 2024-2028 to support the South Pacific nation's resilience to economic and climate-related shocks.

The five-year strategy will prioritise assistance for public sector management, improve access to climate-resilient transport infrastructure, and boost climate-resilient urban water and wastewater services, the Manila-based bank said in its press release.

The ADB said the new strategy emphasises emerging areas of engagement in coastal protection for vulnerable communities, upgrading national healthcare facilities, and accelerating Fiji's renewable energy transition, according to Xinhua news agency.

The strategy will also focus on promoting private sector investment, accelerating progress in gender equality, and fostering regional cooperation and integration, the bank said.

The ADB said it has been supporting Fiji since 1970 and has committed 117 public sector loans, grants, and technical assistance totalling $991 million to the country.

