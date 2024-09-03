ADIHEX 2024 showcases premier local, international exhibitors

Dubai [UAE], September 3 (ANI/WAM): The 21st Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (ADIHEX) has gathered exhibitors from around the world, ranging from small enterprises to large multinational companies.

This year's event at ADNEC offers visitors the chance to explore a variety of products and services across 11 sectors, focusing on hunting, equestrian, and outdoor sports.

In the Equestrian sector, key players like the Emirates Arabian Horse Society and Abu Dhabi Equestrian Club highlight Arabian horse heritage.

Exhibitors include international brands like The Game Fair from the UK and Emirati companies like Hign Al Khaleej, which offers a mobile app for buying camels worldwide.

The live arena features demonstrations and activities showcasing equestrian sports and culture.

The Arts and Crafts sector features works inspired by UAE leadership, equestrian themes, and falconry, including pieces by Fumika Tanaka, a Japanese artist, and Diaa Allam, a UAE-based Arabic calligrapher, whose artworks offer augmented reality experiences.

CARACAL, part of the UAE's EDGE Group and the official Weaponry Sponsor of ADIHEX, is showcasing its range of firearms and ammunition.

The Hunting and Shooting Sports Guns & Equipment sector features international exhibitors like Hans Wrage & Co. GmbH from Germany, Buechler-Waffen from Switzerland, and Fausti Stefano SRL from Italy.

The Veterinary Products & Services sector is led by Gyr Veterinary Clinic, which displays a mobile clinic with laboratory capabilities and specialised falcon veterinary services.

The RVs and Caravans sector includes innovative products from X-SEED DEVELOPMENTS, a UAE exhibitor, along with offerings from Emirates Gas, AVM Auto Engineering LLC, RVGulf Adventures, and Van Life Oman, catering to outdoor travellers.

In the Outdoor Leisure Vehicles & Equipment sector, ARB Emirates offers discounts on select products. Other exhibitors like Bin Hamoodah Auto and Off Road Performance showcase off-road vehicles and accessories.

The 21st ADIHEX features a blend of culture, tradition, and innovation, solidifying its position as a premier international event in the hunting and equestrian calendar. (ANI/WAM)

