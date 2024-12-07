ADIO signs five partnership agreements to advance Abu Dhabi's manufacturing sector

Abu Dhabi [UAE], December 7 (ANI/WAM): The Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) has signed a series of collaborative agreements to explore manufacturing opportunities within the emirate, in line with Abu Dhabi's commitment to sustainable growth and economic diversification.

The agreements were signed during the Procurement Forum at the inaugural Abu Dhabi Business Week, held December 4-6. The Procurement Forum aims to showcase Abu Dhabi Government's strategic procurement priorities, underscoring the role of the private sector in shaping the future of public sector procurement, and driving the Emirate's economic transformation.

ADIO entered into an agreement with GEOLLYTO Global Hub, a company specialising in solar and lighting products. The collaboration aims to explore initiatives to support the local lighting systems industry, with key aspects of the partnership including the potential establishment of a product assembly line, a manufacturing plant, and an innovation centre focused on advancing lighting solutions and fostering industry innovation. The agreement also encompasses investment facilitation, pre-qualification of products and solutions, supplier registration, and prioritisation in government procurement.

ADIO also partnered with Lumenae Lighting Manufacturing, a global leader in electrical fixtures for residential and street lighting, in an agreement, under which the parties aim to explore potential partnership and investment opportunities to further the development of a cutting-edge lighting production facility in Abu Dhabi to serve the wider region. The partnership aims to meet the growing demand for energy-efficient lighting solutions, enhancing the emirate's status as a hub for sustainable and innovative manufacturing.

Another significant agreement was signed with JST Limited, an Internet of Things (IoT) joint venture company with Aqara, the largest smart home solution provider in China, which covers both indoor and outdoor lighting. Under the partnership, both entities will work to explore opportunities for service provision and promote the localisation of lighting systems production in Abu Dhabi. This partnership will consider the creation of a lighting products assembly line, along with the development of smart solutions for homes, farms, schools, and hotel systems.

Additionally, ADIO signed an agreement with Daikin Middle East and Africa (Daikin), a world-leading provider of Heating, Ventilation, and Air (HVAC) systems, to explore opportunities to develop energy-efficient cooling systems in Abu Dhabi. Under the agreement, both parties will also identify avenues of cooperation in developing smart home systems that reduce energy costs via built-in sensors. This collaboration will also explore potential partnership and investment opportunities in relation to establishing an HVAC facility, starting from an assembly line and eventually progressing to full-scale production.

ADIO also signed an agreement with Takyeef Factory, a prominent HVAC manufacturer based in Abu Dhabi, to explore opportunities for advancing HVAC manufacturing in the emirate. This agreement will focus on strengthening communication and collaboration between both parties to develop innovative and sustainable HVAC products through enhanced manufacturing and assembly processes.

These collaborations mark a significant step forward in ADIO's ongoing efforts to stimulate local manufacturing activity and innovation through strategic partnerships. The agreement builds upon ADIO's joint efforts with the Abu Dhabi Department of Government Enablement (ADDGE) to leverage government procurement policies in support of the local industrial sector. ADIO is playing a key role in forging partnerships that align with the government's procurement requirements, driving the growth of local manufacturing.

Badr Al-Olama, Director General of ADIO said, "Our partnership with these entities marks a key milestone in our broader efforts to drive localisation across the board in Abu Dhabi. This collaboration is set to further our shared goals of developing innovative and sustainable products while also supporting industrial sector growth, strengthening the emirate's position as a hub for smart urban solutions. By aligning with government procurement priorities, we are not only building the capacity of the manufacturing sector; we are fostering a more resilient, competitive economy." (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor