ADIPEC Awards 2023: Recognising changemakers transforming energy industry

Abu Dhabi [UAE], October 2 (ANI/WAM): A coveted recognition for the energy industry, the ADIPEC Awards is an important part of ADIPEC, which takes place in Abu Dhabi from October 2-5, 2023.

The ADIPEC Awards, now in its 13th year, remains dedicated to honouring visionaries in innovation and collaboration, as well as the trailblasers who are driving the transformation of the energy sector towards a sustainable future for all. This year, the ADIPEC Awards supports the overarching goal of ADIPEC, which seeks to unify the industry and accelerate urgent collective action and groundbreaking solutions to tackle pressing climate challenges.

Being held under the theme of ‘Leading the Transformation’, the ADIPEC Awards has introduced eight curated categories that directly address the challenges faced by the energy industry while supporting the global energy transition. These categories reflect the need for universal access to cleaner and more secure energy and tangible and credible solutions that drive impactful change and transformational progress for the advancement of humanity.

Judged by an enriched jury of global experts in decarbonisation, technology, finance and climate change, with robust judging criteria, the ADIPEC Awards’ winners will be announced at an exclusive ceremony on October 2, 2023. (ANI/WAM)

