Aditi Rao Hydari: 'OTT reinforces the importance of content'

Aditi won hearts for her performance as Anarkali in the period drama ‘Taj: Divided By Blood’. The actress recently visited the Middle East and interacted with her fans in Qatar, Dubai, and Abu Dhabi, at exclusive meet and greets.

Sharing her experience of playing the iconic character, Aditi said: “The one thing I really enjoy about the OTT medium is that it offers more artistic creativity for writers, actors, and directors. It reinforces the importance of content, and that is why I decided to work on Taj: Divided By Blood.” The star, who has been compared to the legendry actor Madhubala for her role as Anarkali, also mentioned that she knew “those are big shoes to fill” while signing up for it.

Riding the wave of her success in Taj, the actress delighted consumers at ZEE5 Global’s first Qatar fan meet and greet at LuLu Hypermarket in Barwa City. In her maiden visit to Qatar, the actress enthralled the audience by singing the popular Malayalam song ‘Vathikkalu Vellaripravu’ and interacted with the crowd through activities like quizzes and dance performances.

The star currently has an exciting library of titles on ZEE5 Global that includes movies like romance drama, ‘Daas Dev’, Malayalam thriller ‘Psycho’, and the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer tragedy romance ‘Rockstar’.

