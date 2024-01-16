Aditi Sharma: It's very challenging to shoot with a prosthetic baby bump

Mumbai, Jan 16 Actress Aditi Sharma, who is leaving no stone unturned to do justice to her role of playing a pregnant woman in the show 'Rabb Se Hai Dua', has opened up on shooting with a prosthetic baby bump which is a completely new experience for her.

The show features Aditi as Dua, Karanvir Sharma as Haider and Richa Rathore as Ghazal.

In the upcoming episodes, the show will take a short seven-month leap where the Akhtar family will be seen hosting a baby shower for Dua.

The twist in the tale is when Ghazal makes a grand entry stating that she is also pregnant with Haider's child.

Talking about the sequence, Aditi said: "This is the third time I am shooting with a baby bump as Dua is seven- months pregnant in the show. But this time the experience is very different from last two time."

"To be honest, it is very challenging to shoot with a prosthetic baby bump and move around with the added weight. I can only imagine how much more gruelling those nine months must be in a women's life, of course it comes with a lot of hope and excitement but hats off to women for being able to go through this phase with positivity," added Aditi.

'Rabb Se Hai Dua' airs on Zee TV.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor