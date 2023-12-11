Adivi Sesh begins shoot for 'Goodachari 2' in Hyderabad

Mumbai, Dec 11 Actor Adivi Sesh has begun the shoot of his next action spy thriller 'Goodachari 2' (G2) in Hyderabad, and has called it 'massive'.

Ever since the first look of Adivi-starrer 'G2' was released, the film raised anticipation.

The movie which also features Banita Sandhu as the leading lady, is now on floors.

Right from the first leg, the film is being made on an internationally levelled scale.

A lavish five-floor glass set has been constructed for the film's shoot in Hyderabad.

Dressed in a crisp suit, the 'Major' actor took to Instagram and made this announcement.

Adivi wrote: "It Begins. MASSIVE. This is how we do it."

He even shared a picture of the clapboard.

'G2' is a spy thriller, which is the next instalment in the successful 'Goodachari' franchise.

It is a story of a spy, who is on a mission to fight for his nation outside of India.

The film is produced by TG Vishwa Prasad and Abhishek Agarwal under the banner of People Media Factory, Abhishek Agarwal Arts, and AK Entertainments and is directed by Vinay Kumar Sirigineedi.

