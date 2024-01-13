Adivi Sesh shares BTS picture with scars from sets of 'G2'

Mumbai, Jan 13 Actor Adivi Sesh -- who is known for his film ‘Major’ -- has shared a behind the scenes (BTS) look from his upcoming film 'G2'.

The actor took to his X and shared a striking mirror selfie showcasing scars on his face. He wrote in the caption, "Shoot life 2 days ago”.

Following the tremendous success of 'Goodachari' Adivi Sesh is busy with the sequel of the film. The BTS image has set the stage for heightened suspense and thrills, hinting at a new and riveting avatar for the versatile actor.

Adivi Sesh began the shoot of his next action spy thriller 'Goodachari 2' (G2) in Hyderabad, last month.

The movie, which also features Banita Sandhu as the leading lady, is a spy thriller, which is the next instalment in the successful 'Goodachari' franchise. It is a story of a spy, who is on a mission to fight for his nation outside of India.

Earlier, Adivi Sesh, dressed in a crisp suit, the 'Major' actor took to Instagram and made the announcement of the film going on floors. He wrote: "It Begins. MASSIVE. This is how we do it." He even shared a picture of the clapboard.

The film is produced by TG Vishwa Prasad and Abhishek Agarwal under the banner of People Media Factory, Abhishek Agarwal Arts, and AK Entertainments and is directed by Vinay Kumar Sirigineedi.

