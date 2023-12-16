Adivi Sesh unveils ‘beautiful soul’ Shruti Haasan's character poster from action drama

Mumbai, Dec 15 Actor Adivi Sesh on Saturday unveiled the gripping character poster of his leading lady from the upcoming action drama.

In the latest poster, Shruti captivates the audience with a striking portrayal, focusing on her eyes that vividly express anger and fury, cutting through the frame with intense emotion.

Adivi Sesh shared his co-star's look on his Instagram page and wrote: “Meet 'HER' from #SeshEXShruti. Super proud and absolutely pumped to be working with @shrutihaasan."

"Beautiful heart. Beautiful soul. Looking forward to some magic and chaotic chemistry between us. Title and First Look out on December 18th.”

The new poster is the second visual asset of the film, after actor Adivi Sesh's character poster, which was introduced by Shruti. The filmmakers have disclosed that the film's title will be revealed on December 18.

The project, which will be shot in Hindi and Telugu, is produced by Supriya Yarlagadda, presented by Annapurna Studios and directed by Shaneil Deo, who was born and raised in the United States.

The film will mark the feature directorial debut of Shaneil, who has previously served as the Director of Photography for several Telugu blockbusters including 'Kshanam’ and ‘Goodachari’, which were headlined by Adivi Sesh.

He also directed the acclaimed coming of age short, ‘Layla’, that was officially selected for the Cannes Film Festival.

