ADJD mediates AED443 million in financial settlements during H1-24

Abu Dhabi [UAE], August 12 (ANI/WAM): The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) completed financial settlements of 1,234 commercial, real estate, civil, and consumer disputes during the first half of 2024, amounting to AED44,039,415.

According to the ADJD's Vital Operations Performance Report, 657 commercial disputes were settled, totalling AED148,844,088. Additionally, 276 real estate disputes were resolved, with settlements amounting to AED104,434,016, while 301 consumer and civil disputes were settled for AED189,761,311.

Counsellor Yousef Saeed Al Abri, ADJD Under-Secretary, emphasised the importance of fostering a culture of alternative dispute resolution.

He highlighted that the department's focus on mediation and conciliation aligns with the vision of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Presidential Court and Chairman of the Judicial Department, in promoting amicable settlements to enhance justice and reinforce Abu Dhabi's competitive standing.

Al Abri also noted the strategic partnerships with external centres for mediation, including the Real Estate Dispute Settlement Centre and the Consumer Dispute Settlement Centre, which aim to expedite the resolution of commercial and economic disputes in a cost-effective manner.

These initiatives, he added, encourage the use of alternative dispute resolution as a primary step before litigation, ensuring the protection of rights and supporting a conducive environment for entrepreneurship and investment in Abu Dhabi. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor