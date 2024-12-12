Admiral's Cup Sailing Regatta: Russia, Singapore takes lead at end of day 2

Ezhimala (Kerala) [India], December 12 : The 13th edition of the Admiral's Cup Sailing Regatta 2024 reached an exciting milestone as Russia and Singapore took the lead in the individual category at the end of Race Day 2 here, according to an official statement.

The competition got underway at the Indian Naval Academy (INA) here on Monday, with Vice Admiral C R Praveen Nair, Commandant, INA, inaugurating the event at a ceremony on the Ettikulam beach.

On Day 2, four races were held on Wednesday in the individual group, with Lt Gorkunov Petr Llyich from Russia and Second Lieutenant Darius Lee Kheng Wee from Singapore leading, at the end. It marks the culmination of the Initial Series of races. The final series of races will begin on Thursday.

During the day, the participating teams also witnessed a presentation on India and the Indian Navy which was followed by a cultural extravaganza showcasing the diverse culture of India, the official statement.

Notably, the competition is being held from December 8 to 14.

https://x.com/IN_NavalAcademy/status/1866317984341311990

Earlier, the Indian Navy shared a post on X on Tuesday and wrote, "13th ADMIRAL'S CUP SAILING REGATTA Day 1.The competition gets underway at #INA, inaugurated by VAdm CR Praveen Nair #ComdtINA. 25 Teams from across the globe compete in the mega-event, coming together to showcase their sailing prowess & forging stronger bonds of friendship."

"A true test of both skill and strategic acumen, the Regatta promises a thrilling display of maritime mastery. The event also witnessed Tanzania Independence Day celebrations. For an exciting test of skill & strategy, Stay Tuned!!," the post added.

