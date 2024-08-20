ADREC launches first residential Abu Dhabi Rental Index

Dubai [UAE], August 20 (ANI/WAM): The Abu Dhabi Real Estate Centre (ADREC) - the custodian and regulator of Abu Dhabi's real estate sector - announced today the launch of the first residential Rental Index for Abu Dhabi.

Serving both tenants and landlords, the platform is designed to increase transparency, provide indicative rental values and support the stability of the capital's growing rental market. It offers easily accessible and reliable data on residential properties to help investors and residents understand the rental market and make informed decisions based on reliable data.

Indicative quarterly rental pricing is also available on the platform for properties located in areas across Abu Dhabi.

"The Rental Index will energise the rental market in Abu Dhabi and further contribute to the emirate's competitive edge to attract international investors. We are committed to building a thriving real estate sector, positioning the emirate as a leading investment and real estate destination regionally and globally," said Rashed Al Omaira, Acting Director-General of Abu Dhabi Real Estate Centre.

He added that this initiative will increase the attractiveness of the real estate sector and create a more sustainable and resilient market.

The platform aligns with ADREC's ongoing strategy to enhance customer satisfaction in Abu Dhabi's real estate sector and deliver value to investors, property owners and tenants alike.

Upcoming metrics, including the commercial index and service charge index, aim to enhance the resilience and reliability of Abu Dhabi's real estate sector. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor