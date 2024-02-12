ADU, Beirut Arab University to advance innovation and research in health sciences

Dubai [UAE], February 12 (ANI/WAM): Abu Dhabi University (ADU) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Beirut Arab University (BAU) to boost students' innovation and research skills in the field of health sciences.

Through this MoU, ADU aims to provide its College of Health Sciences students and faculty members with access to high-quality programmes that address the latest challenges in health sciences and facilitate joint activities that foster collaboration in academic research.

Additionally, ADU and BAU will work hand-in-hand to offer students the opportunity to apply for internships and offer student and faculty exchange and special training programmes.

The MoU, signed by Professor Ghassan Aouad, Chancellor of ADU, and Professor Wael Nabil Abdel Salam, President of BAU, translates the commitment of both institutions to advancing knowledge, fostering innovation, and addressing global challenges. It is also expected to result in cooperative publications, research projects, and other academic endeavours that contribute to advancing education and research in the region.

Professor Ghassan Aouad, Chancellor of ADU, said, "Through this MoU, we are keen to provide our students with a diverse range of opportunities that improve their academic journey, deliver vital practical experiences and further enhance their knowledge in their respective fields. At ADU, students are at the heart of everything we do, and we remain focused on empowering them with the opportunities to grow, succeed and prepare for the ever-changing market."

The College of Health Sciences is home to undergraduate programmes in public health and environmental health and safety, biomedical sciences (laboratory medicine), molecular and medical genetics, and human nutrition and dietetics. (ANI/WAM)

