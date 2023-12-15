Advanced gimbals for armed forces to be developed in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Dec 15 Hyderabad-based HC Robotics will make advanced gimbals for Indian armed forces with the collaboration of French company Merio.

A high-level delegation from Merio led by its CEO Remi Plenet met Telangana’s Minister for Industries and IT, Sridhar Babu to explain the company’s plans of building new technologies in Hyderabad.

The minister assured necessary support and help for this unique and first of such projects in India.

The high-level delegation, which is on a visit to India this week, has met top level officials of the Defence Ministry and other defence establishments and discussed their plans to develop advanced gimbals along with HC Robotics Pvt Ltd.

The delegation met senior officials of the Defence Ministry, the Indian Air Force chief, and visited Western Naval Command, Indian Coast Guard etc.

The team from HC Robotics include CEO Venkat Chundi and Director Dr Radhakishore and the French team included Technical Manager Matthieu Descours, and Sales Manager Noemie Lancien.

