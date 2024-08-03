Aerosmith retires from touring, as frontman Steven Tyler's full recovery seems impossible

Mumbai, Aug 3 The American Rock band Aerosmith is officially hanging its touring boots up after Steven Tyler suffered a vocal injury, and is unable to fully recover.

The 'Walk This Way' band made the heartbreaking announcement nearly one year after Tyler, 76, fractured his larynx during a September 2023 show, reports 'People' magazine.

The band released a statement, which read, "As you know, Steven’s voice is an instrument like no other. He has spent months tirelessly working on getting his voice to where it was before his injury. We’ve seen him struggling despite having the best medical team by his side. Sadly, it is clear, that a full recovery from his vocal injury is not possible".

It further stated, "We have made a heartbreaking and difficult, but necessary, decision - as a band of brothers - to retire from the touring stage. We are grateful beyond words for everyone who was pumped to get on the road with us one last time." As per 'People', the band also thanked their fan base for their constant support.

"Thanks to you, our Blue Army, that spark caught flame and has been burning for over five decades", the statement continued.

"Some of you have been with us since the beginning and all of you are the reason we made Rock ‘n’ Roll history. It has been the honour of our lives to have our music become part of yours. In every club, on every massive tour and at moments grand and private you have given us a place in the soundtrack of your lives", the statement added.

Back in February, Tyler's daughter Mia told 'People' that her famous father was doing "much better" but not quite following the doctor's orders.

She said, "He's not supposed to be talking sometimes, so I have to literally yell at him and be like, 'You can't be on the phone with me right now, let’s just text'".

