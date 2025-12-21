'Afghan allies matter': Bush Center criticises suspension of Afghan immigrants applications

Washington DC [US], December 21 : The George W. Bush Presidential Centre has criticised America's decision to suspend the immigration of Afghans, saying that the action punishes allies who risked their lives supporting American forces over decades, Khaama Press reported on Sunday.

As per Khaama Press, the George W Bush Presidential Centre has criticised the move and called it contrary to core American values. The Centre emphasised that tens of thousands of Afghans had risked their lives in the past two decades by cooperating with the United States and its international allies, thus providing crucial support in military and humanitarian operations.

It further reported that 61 US lawmakers wrote to the Secretaries of State and Homeland Security, condemning the administration for exploiting the actions of one individual to impose sweeping restrictions on Afghan migrants. They warned that the policy spreads fear and uncertainty across Afghanistan communities in the United States.

In a post on X, the Bush Center shared an article which highlighted how the Afghan allies should have the opportunities to live their lives in peace.

"Our Afghan allies and their families matter. Following proper vetting for those who have sought to come here, they should have the opportunity to live their lives in peace. "

Earlier in December, the head of the Afghanistan-US Relations Office in the United States has called for a serious and comprehensive investigation after the shooting that took place near White House on Thanksgiving Eve, which resulted in the death of one US National Guard, as per a report by Tolo News.

A wave of concern and questions has arisen within the Afghan community in the United States, and even beyond.

This comes as the US Citizenship and Immigration Services issued a fresh set of guidelines in the wake of the shooting of two national guards by an Afghan person on the eve of Thanksgiving in the United States. The new policy guidance would authorise USCIS officials to consider country-specific factors from 19 countries when reviewing immigration requests.

In an official statement, USCIS said that it will consider relevant country-specific factors when using its broad discretionary authorities regarding aliens from 19 high-risk countries after halting refugee resettlement from Afghanistan and the entry of Afghan nationals in the first year of the Trump administration.

The shooting occurred at close range in central Washington, prompting a swift reaction from the administration. Addressing reporters, Trump criticised former president Joe Biden's earlier immigration policies, claiming the suspect had entered the United States from Afghanistan in 2021, and referring to the Asian country as a "hellhole."

Authorities identified the accused as Rahmanullah Lakanwal, a 29-year-old Afghan national who arrived in 2021. Officials believe he acted alone. Citing information from Homeland Security, Trump again noted that the suspect was Afghan.

As per Khaama Press, the Bush Center stressed that the shooter alone is responsible, and Afghan migrants should not face collective punishment.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor