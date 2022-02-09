Afghan businessman killed in Faryab province

An Afghan businessman from Faryab province was killed by his kidnappers three months after receiving USD 50,000 of ransom, local media reported.

Hafizullah was a carpet seller and had been abducted three months ago in the Andkhoy district of Faryab province. His body was found inside a well in the Andkhoy.

Reportedly, the kidnappers killed Hafizullah even after receiving USD 50,000 from his family to free him.

The Taliban seized power in Afghstan in August last year.

A month later in September, they formed an interim government which the international community is refusing to recognise unless their concern over rights issues is met.

( With inputs from ANI )

