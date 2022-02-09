Afghan businessman killed in Faryab province
By ANI | Published: February 9, 2022 10:58 AM2022-02-09T10:58:54+5:302022-02-09T11:10:18+5:30
An Afghan businessman from Faryab province was killed by his kidnappers three months after receiving USD 50,000 of ransom, local media reported.
Hafizullah was a carpet seller and had been abducted three months ago in the Andkhoy district of Faryab province. His body was found inside a well in the Andkhoy.
Reportedly, the kidnappers killed Hafizullah even after receiving USD 50,000 from his family to free him.
The Taliban seized power in Afghstan in August last year.
A month later in September, they formed an interim government which the international community is refusing to recognise unless their concern over rights issues is met.
( With inputs from ANI )
