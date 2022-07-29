Afghan cadets trained in India receive warm welcome in Kabul

A group of Afghan cadets, who returned to their home country after completing training in India, received a warm welcome from the Taliban-led government officials on Friday.

The two dozen cadets who returned to Kabul had passed out from the Indian Military Academy (IMA) in Dehradun on June 11.

"The MoD, Afghanistan, encouraged by our humanitarian aid and placement of our technical team in Indian Embassy, Kabul, had requested EoI Kabul through an official letter on 25.06.22 requesting direct communication with the Afghan cadets trained in IMA/ NDA, India. Govt agencies including MEA facilitated talks between MoD Afghanistan and Afghan cadets and they finally returned after assurances of safety and employment from the Afghan Minister of Defence on 28.07.22," Taliban led Defence Ministry said in a statement on the return of Afghan cadets.

It is noteworthy that twenty-five cadets of the Afghan military academy were sent to India before the Taliban came to power, against whom they were taught to fight.

The warm welcome of India-trained Afghan cadets by the Taliban government reflects Kabul's growing closeness to New Delhi.

Sources reveal that the Taliban-led Afghan government is keen to use the skills of these cadets to maintain security in the country.

Ever since the Taliban came to power in Afghanistan last year, the Afghan National Army has ceased to exist, erasing hopes of any such training possibilities for Afghan cadets in future.

However, the kind of welcome the cadets received while reaching Kabul, hopes are high for new Afghan cadets coming to India for training.

After the regime change in the country, no new cadets came to IMA for training.

Earlier in February, amid reports of detention and execution of Afghan security personnel by the Taliban, the Indian defence ministry had facilitated a prolonged stay for close to 80 Afghan cadets from various Indian military training institutions.

India also provided them with a 12-month English course under the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation programme.

That also came after the Afghan cadets refused to return to their country. Some sought asylum in India, the US and other western nations.

( With inputs from ANI )

