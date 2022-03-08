Afghan comedienne missing for nearly one month in Kabul

Afghan comedienne Nadima, known as "Patingera Kakai" has been missing for the past 25 days from her office in Kabul, media reports said on Monday.

Nadima is a well-known comedienne, who also makes videos and posts them on social media platforms.

A relative of Nadima, under the condition of anonymity, told TOLOnews that she went missing from her office nearly one month ago and since then there has been no information about her.

"A woman called Nadima has been detained by the Taliban at her office. We call on the Islamic Emirate to put an end to these actions," said Moanisa Mubar, a women's rights activist.

On Monday, Afghan Women's Advocacy Group had said the Taliban have used abduction, captivity, torture, and then denial as a means to silence women's voices.

"Despite widespread pressure and protests from inside and outside of the country, unfortunately, this process has not stopped. Abduction of Nadima, a social and women's rights activist, who disappeared three weeks ago in Kabul is the latest one in this series," the group said in a statement.

The Afghan Women's Advocacy Group (AWAG) called on the UN, the US Special Envoy for Afghan Women and other human rights organizations to work for the immediate release of Nadima.

( With inputs from ANI )

