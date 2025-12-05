Afghan counter-terrorism police seize large quantities of weapons

Kabul, Dec 5 Afghan counter-narcotic police have uncovered large quantities of weapons and ammunition in northern Afghanistan's Balkh province, a statement of the provincial police office said Friday.

The weapons and ammunition include four Kalashnikov rifles, four hand grenades, an air rifle, two anti-personnel grenades, a PK gun, a scope, hundreds of rounds of bullets and cartridges, and other illegally stored military equipment, the statement said, Xinhua News Agency reported.

The statement did not mention whether any arrests were made in connection with this case. The cache was discovered during an operation conducted by police at a residential house in Zari district of this province.

On November 23, local authorities said that a significant weapons cache was uncovered in Afghanistan's Uruzgan province, with three individuals arrested in connection to the discovery.

According to Bilal Uruzgani, the spokesperson for the provincial police, the weapons were found hidden in a residential house. The cache included a variety of ammunition, hand grenades, rocket shells, bullets, and other munitions.

Authorities have initiated further investigations to identify other individuals who may be connected to the illicit arms stash.

On November 16, provincial police spokesman Mullah Ezatullah Haqqani said that police in southern Afghanistan's Helmand province have seized a cache of weapons and ammunition and arrested one suspect during a recent operation, provincial police spokesman Mullah Ezatullah Haqqani said Sunday.

According to Haqqani, the confiscated items include six Kalashnikov rifles, three hand grenades, a mortar launcher, an M16 assault rifle, a shotgun, as well as hundreds of bullets, cartridges and other illegally stored military equipment.

The ammunition was discovered in Helmand's Gereshk district, where police also apprehended an individual suspected of involvement in the case. The detainee has been transferred to custody for further investigation.

Earlier on November 9, provincial police spokesman Haqmal Saad said Afghan police had seized illegal weapons and explosives in the eastern Panjshir province and detained an alleged smuggler.

The haul, which included three AK-47 assault rifles, a pistol, a pair of binoculars, hundreds of rounds of ammunition, and other military equipment, was recovered at a checkpoint.

The man was arrested while attempting to smuggle the contraband out of the province, the official added.

Saad urged the public to assist security forces in locating illegal arms and reiterated that police would not permit the illegal possession or transportation of weapons anywhere in the province.

