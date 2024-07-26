Afghan Deputy PM lays foundation stone of modern lounge at Kabul airport

Kabul, July 26 (Xinhua) Afghan caretaker government's Acting Deputy Prime Minister on Economic Affairs Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar laid the foundation stone of a new modern lounge at the Kabul International Airport on Thursday, reported the state-run Bakhtar news agency on Friday.

The three-story waiting facility at a cost of 290 million afghani would be completed within 18 months with the support of private sector, the state-run media outlet added.

In the meantime, Afghan Acting Minister for Transport and Civil Aviation Hamidullah Akhundzada emphasized that the lounge would be equipped with global standards to foster economic growth in the war-ravaged Afghanistan.

The ministry has also built airport escalator at Kabul international airport a couple of months ago, Xinhua news agency reported.

In efforts to rebuild the war-torn Afghanistan, the Afghan caretaker government has launched a series of development and infrastructure projects, including renovation of airports, water canals, highways, roads and solar power systems since taking over power nearly three years ago.

