Afghan deputy PM leaves for Iran

Kabul, July 29 Afghan caretaker government's Acting Deputy Prime Minister for Political Affairs Mawlawi Abdul Kabir left Kabul for Iran with a delegation on Monday, a statement of the Prime Minister's Office said.

During his three-day visit, Kabir, in addition to attending the oath-taking ceremony of Iran's new President Masoud Pezeshkian, would meet Iranian officials to discuss issues in efforts to enhance economic and political relations, the statement added, reported Xinhua news agency.

During his stay in Tehran, he is expected to talk about the problem of Afghan refugees living in Iran with the Iranian side, the statement said, adding the deputy prime minister would also hold meetings with delegates and envoys from other countries.

