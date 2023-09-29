Afghan Embassy issues communication over reports of closing down: Sources

New Delhi [India], September 29 : Reacting to the reports of the Afghan Embassy closing down its operations in the national capital, the embassy has purportedly issued a communication on this issue, informed sources.

The Afghan Embassy in New Delhi has purportedly issued a communication on this issue, however, the authenticity of the communication and its contents are being examined, sources said.

This is in the context of the Afghan Ambassador being out of India for the past many months, the steady departure of diplomats to third countries reportedly after receiving asylum as well as reports of infighting amongst Embassy personnel.

Earlier in August, the Afghan ambassador to India, Farid Mamundzay said that he is not missing and was away from the country for "personal and family reasons."

He further stated that the embassy continues to function its routine work normally and has diligently addressed various matters, ensuring that the mission’s objectives continue to be met efficiently.

