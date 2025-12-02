Afghan FM dials Tajikistan counterpart, condemns killing of Chinese nationals

Kabul, Dec 2 Afghanistan’s Foreign Minister, Amir Khan Muttaqi, on Tuesday held a telephonic conversation with his Tajik counterpart, Sirojiddin Muhriddin, condemning the deadly attack in Tajikistan's Khatlon region last week that killed three Chinese nationals.

"Condemning and expressing regret over the recent security incidents on Tajik territory resulting in casualties among Chinese nationals, Muttaqi stressed that joint cooperation for regional stability, noting that the Islamic Emirate is fully prepared to strengthen border security, conduct joint investigations, and engage in all forms of coordination, considering joint action against hostile elements a timely necessity," read a statement issued by the Afghan Foreign Ministry.

The statement added that the discussion also focused on political relations, economic cooperation, border situation, security coordination and regional initiatives between the two countries.

Muttaqi said that Afghanistan and Tajikistan have recently developed an atmosphere of trust regarding political, economic, and security cooperation, while noting that some circles are attempting to undermine this positive trend.

Highlighting the historical, cultural, and religious linkages between the two countries, Tajik Foreign Minister Muhriddin expressed support for strengthening border coordination.

He also affirmed that Tajikistan favours positive engagement with the Afghan government, rejecting groups that seek to disrupt relations between the two countries.

“The two sides agreed to maintain regular contact between border forces, continue joint security-cooperation committees, and hold technical meetings to promote mutual trust and stability in the region,” the Afghan Foreign Ministry stated

According to the Foreign Ministry of Tajikistan, on the night of November 26, an armed attack was carried out from the territory of Afghanistan on the LLC Shohin SM employees' camp located within the control area of the 1st Border Guard Post 'Istiqlol' of the 'Yol' Border Detachment in the Khatlon region.

"This attack was carried out using an unmanned aerial vehicle equipped with grenades and firearms. As a result of the attack, three employees of the LLC Shahin SM of Chinese citizenship were killed," the Tajik Foreign Ministry stated

Earlier on Sunday, Chinese Ambassador to Tajikistan Guo Zhijun urgently called Tajik Foreign Minister Mukhriddin and First Deputy Chairman of the State Committee for National Security in Tajikistan, Farhod Kamolzoda.

“The two sides exchanged views on the latest developments concerning the safety of Chinese enterprises and citizens in the border region between Tajikistan and Afghanistan. Guo demanded that Tajikistan take all necessary measures to ensure the safety of Chinese enterprises and citizens in Tajikistan,” the Embassy of China in Tajikistan stated.

