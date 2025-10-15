Afghan FM Muttaqi presented with Sheikh-ul-Hind's shawl

New Delhi [India], October 15 : Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi, was presented with a sacred shawl and cap (Fez) by the family of Mahmood-ul-Hassan during his visit to India.

In a video shared by Hafiz Zia Ahmad, the Director of Public Communication of Afghanistan's Foreign Minister Muttaqi was seen receiving the shawl and cap.

He wrote on X, "In India from the family of Sheikh-ul-Hind Maulana Mahmud Hasan, a piece of the shawl of Sheikh-ul-Hind and one of his handcaps were presented to the Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi as a token of honour and blessing".

https://x.com/HafizZiaAhmad/status/1978322574187639131

During his visit to India, the Afghan Foreign Minister was received with a warm welcome to Darul Uloom Deoband on Saturday.

Speaking exclusively with ANI, he highlighted the bright future of India-Afghanistan relations, indicating a positive trajectory in bilateral ties. Muttaqi thanked the Ulema and people of the area for their warm welcome, appreciating the large turnout."

The journey has been very good so far. Not just the people of Darul Uloom, but all the people of the area have come here. I am grateful to them for the warm welcome they extended to me... I am thankful to the Ulema of Deoband and the people of the area for this warm welcome... The future of India-Afghanistan relations seems very bright," Muttaqi told ANI.

Darul Uloom Deoband, an Islamic seminary, has produced Islamic scholars from India and around the world. The seminary was established in the late 1800s by Sayyid Muhammad Abid, Fazlur Rahman Usmai, Mahtab Ali Deobandi and others. Muhamad Qasim Nanautawi laid the foundation of the current campus. The school mainly teaches manqulat.

Earlier on October 10, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held detailed discussions with the Afghan Foreign Minister, as both sides discussed a wide range of issues of mutual interest, as well as important regional developments."

External Affairs Minister reiterated India's long-standing friendship with the Afghan people and highlighted the deep-rooted cultural and historical ties binding the two nations. He conveyed India's continued commitment to support the aspirations and developmental needs of the Afghan people", the joint statement mentioned.

