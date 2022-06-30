Afghan grand assembly opens in Kabul

Kabul, June 30 The much-awaited Loya Jirga or grand assembly of Afghan religious scholars and elders opened in Kabul on Thursday, the Taliban-led government's chief spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid announced.

Mujahid told the state-run media that the Jirga allows people of Afghanistan and even representatives of Iran and Pakistan-based Afghan refugees to attend it, reports Xinhua news agency.

Some 70 personalities representing Afghan refugees in Pakistan and about 30 others from refugees living in Iran have participated in the Jirga.

According to the state-run Bakhtar news agency, about 3,500 religious scholars and elders from across the country have been invited to attend the grand assembly.

Participants of the jirga are expected to discuss a series of issues, including reopening schools for girls from classes 7-12, the type of government, national flag and national anthem.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor