Afghan Health Minister arrives in Delhi for talks on healthcare cooperation

New Delhi, Dec 16 Afghanistan's Minister of Public Health, Mawlawi Noor Jalal Jalali, arrived in India on Tuesday for his first official visit aimed at holding discussions to enhance bilateral cooperation in the healthcare sector.

Extending a warm welcome to the Afghan Health Minister on his arrival, the Ministry of External Affairs( MEA) took to X, stating, "The visit reflects India's enduring support for Afghanistan's healthcare system, and we look forward to productive discussions."

India has contributed to Afghanistan's health infrastructure, reaffirming its steadfast support for the Afghan people.

Earlier this month, India delivered 63,734 doses of Influenza and Meningitis vaccines to Kabul.

On November 28, India delivered 73 tonnes of life-saving medicines, vaccines and essential supplements to Afghanistan to help meet healthcare needs.

"Augmenting Afghanistan's healthcare efforts. India has delivered 73 tonnes of life-saving medicines, vaccines and essential supplements to Kabul to cater to urgent medical needs. India's unwavering support to the Afghan people continues," the MEA posted on X.

This is also the third ministerial-level visit from Afghanistan to India.

On November 20, Afghanistan's Industry and Commerce Minister Alhaj Nooruddin Azizi arrived in New Delhi and held talks with External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar. During this, the two leaders discussed ways to strengthen trade, connectivity and people-to-people ties between the two nations.

During the meeting, EAM Jaishankar reiterated India's support for the development and welfare of the people of Afghanistan.

"Pleased to meet the Industry and Commerce Minister of Afghanistan, Alhaj Nooruddin Azizi, in New Delhi this evening. Discussed ways to strengthen our trade, connectivity and people-to-people ties. Reiterated India's support for the development and welfare of the people of Afghanistan," EAM Jaishankar posted on X.

