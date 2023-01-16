Afghan Journalists criticize restrictions, complain of lack of information

Journalists and media outlets in Afghanistan strongly criticized the lack of access to information as well as harsh restrictions placed on media professionals by the Taliban since it took control of the Afghan land in August last year, TOLOnews reported on Sunday.

While putting up a strong urge to the Taliban regarding basic freedom to the press, they said that access to information is the fundamental right of people and journalists.

"When we contact the government or the officials or drop them a message, they don't respond to us; or they see our message but don't send back a reply on time," said Farkhunda Mehbi, a journalist.

Another journalist, Mustafa Shaharyar lamented that the Taliban spokesmen and government officials don't respond to journalists' questions, which is why many stories get published without balance, TOLOnews reported.

In the wake of the excessive rise in crime against journalists in Afghanistan since the Taliban seized power, the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) stated in its report in early November the human rights violation of at least 200 reporters.

Taking to Twitter, UNAMA said, "Human rights abuses of more than 200 reporters in Afghanistan recorded by UNAMA since August 2021. Record high numbers include arbitrary arrest, ill-treatment, threats and intimidation."

Since the Taliban took over Afghanistan in mid-August last year, it rolled back women's rights advances and media freedom revoking the efforts on gender equality and freedom of speech in the country.

According to a report by the South Asian Media Solidarity Network (SAMSN) over 45 per cent of journalists have quit since the terrorist outfit assumed power. The ever-increasing restrictions against media in Afghanistan have also drawn widespread criticism globally with the United Nations (UN) and the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) decrying the arrests, demanding the Taliban stop harassing local journalists and stifling freedom of speech through continued detentions and threats.

In their first press conference following their takeover in August, the Taliban made promises on women's rights, media freedom, and amnesty for government officials. However, a number of people, including journalists, activists, and former government workers, continue to experience retaliation.

( With inputs from ANI )

